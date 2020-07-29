Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wayfair by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $37,632,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Wayfair by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE W traded up $13.87 on Wednesday, hitting $240.87. 77,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,158. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $234.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on W shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,881. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

