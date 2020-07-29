BioTelemetry (BEAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect BioTelemetry to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect BioTelemetry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.