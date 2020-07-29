Bird Construction Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.85. The company has a market cap of $273.81 million and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$7.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.6743895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

