Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of THRG stock opened at GBX 582 ($7.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 562.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 566.78. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 315.60 ($3.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($8.91).

In other Blackrock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Angela Lane acquired 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £24,857.70 ($30,590.33).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

