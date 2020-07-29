Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $7.26

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.26. Blink Charging shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 479,542 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $248.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Levine bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 207.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.