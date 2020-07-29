BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $630,106.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $630,106.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $536.96 or 0.04806896 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00052219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00030170 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

