Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,210,000 after acquiring an additional 111,698 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,581,940. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.51. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.88.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

