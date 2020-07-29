BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $170,300.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00043859 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

