Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,891,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.18. 103,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.21. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

