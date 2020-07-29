Bray Capital Advisors Has $751,000 Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after buying an additional 1,186,959 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

