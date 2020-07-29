Bray Capital Advisors Sells 485 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.6% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total value of $1,566,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443,836.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,196 shares of company stock worth $123,019,348. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.01. 158,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.