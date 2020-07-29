Broderick Brian C Acquires 1,637 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $9.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.25. 135,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.53. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $291.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.