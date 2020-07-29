Broderick Brian C Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Broderick Brian C cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.53. 73,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

