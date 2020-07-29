Broderick Brian C Has $489,000 Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Broderick Brian C lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cigna were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 316,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

CI stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.34. The stock had a trading volume of 78,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.