Broderick Brian C Has $8.11 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for about 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 201.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 289.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $119.13. 11,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,642. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $125.66. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average is $108.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

