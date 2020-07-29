Broderick Brian C Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,117 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Argus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $102.74. 251,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22. The company has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $101.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.