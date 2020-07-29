Broderick Brian C Invests $2.04 Million in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Broderick Brian C owned 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares in the company, valued at $71,489,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 144,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $3,556,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

DNLI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.85. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.