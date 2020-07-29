Broderick Brian C Raises Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,614 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises about 2.3% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.13. 93,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,428. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.