Broderick Brian C Reduces Stake in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Broderick Brian C reduced its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Trane were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $533,524,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.80. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

