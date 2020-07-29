Broderick Brian C Sells 1,050 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.8% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 113,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,790. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $153.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.