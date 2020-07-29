Broderick Brian C Sells 450 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 311.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.18. 220,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

