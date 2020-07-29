Broderick Brian C Sells 590 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 247.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 103,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,795. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.84.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

