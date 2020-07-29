Broderick Brian C Sells 990 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Broderick Brian C reduced its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S comprises approximately 3.2% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 15.9% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. 196,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,931. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $120.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.15.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

