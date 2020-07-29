Broderick Brian C Takes $4.19 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 68,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 450,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.17. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.