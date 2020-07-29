Broderick Brian C Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

NYSE:CARR traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 140,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $27.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

