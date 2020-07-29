Broderick Brian C Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Broderick Brian C reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. 27,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $68.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

