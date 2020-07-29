Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.84. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $5.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at $309,607.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $124,810.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,110 shares of company stock worth $247,820. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BOK Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.64.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

