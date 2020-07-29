Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,401. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

