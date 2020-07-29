Brokerages Anticipate Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.12). Wyndham Destinations posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 163.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 190.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 147.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 404,287 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYND stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $28.95. 24,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.95. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

