Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

BRO opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

