Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Cadence Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of -9.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of CADE opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.01. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 132,560 shares of company stock worth $812,391. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

