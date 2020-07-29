Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) Announces $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.1375 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

CTC stock opened at C$214.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$218.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$200.51. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$140.00 and a 52 week high of C$239.99.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.94). The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

