Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $19.48

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $19.48. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 174,199 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Canopy Growth by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,595 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,922 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

