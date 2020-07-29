Capreit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$216.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

