Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

