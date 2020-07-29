Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.68%.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. 7,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,082. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.93. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

