Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,318,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 319,175 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 270,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

