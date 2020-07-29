CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.80. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 361,416 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on CHF Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 319.68% and a negative net margin of 302.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHFS. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CHF Solutions by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

