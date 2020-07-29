Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.90. 31,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,276. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $88.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

