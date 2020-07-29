Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 51,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,622,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,729.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,179,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $88.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,767.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

