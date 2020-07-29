City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) to Issue GBX 4.75 Dividend

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Monday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CTY opened at GBX 331.50 ($4.08) on Wednesday. City of London Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 448.50 ($5.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 339.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 357.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

About City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

