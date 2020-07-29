Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 17,680 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.80. The company had a trading volume of 275,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

