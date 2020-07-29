Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 4,840 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.89.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.11. 227,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.20. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

