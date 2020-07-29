Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 150,603 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 608.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 578,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

