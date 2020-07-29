Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,959 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 446,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,661,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.