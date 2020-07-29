Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,910 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. 63,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,129. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

