Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases 558,721 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,721 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $114,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 516,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

