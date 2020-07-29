Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $23.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.27 billion. Comcast posted sales of $26.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $102.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.62 billion to $105.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $110.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $106.83 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Comcast stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. 889,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,660,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

