ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE COP traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. 261,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.