ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.24. 208,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,789. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

